Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,068,960.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) major shareholder R David Tabors sold 78,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $1,068,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

R David Tabors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, R David Tabors sold 2,800 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $38,444.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, R David Tabors sold 2,261 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $31,043.53.

On Thursday, June 29th, R David Tabors sold 89,850 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,257,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $3,990,342.21.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $18,277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $11,368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

