Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,068,960.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2023

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) major shareholder R David Tabors sold 78,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $1,068,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

R David Tabors also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 7th, R David Tabors sold 2,800 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $38,444.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, R David Tabors sold 2,261 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $31,043.53.
  • On Thursday, June 29th, R David Tabors sold 89,850 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,257,900.00.
  • On Monday, June 12th, R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $3,990,342.21.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $18,277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $11,368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

