Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells $2,100,000.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TMUS stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

