Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insperity in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP has been the topic of several other reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Insperity Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $115.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.56. Insperity has a 1-year low of $97.89 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 113.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438 over the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.