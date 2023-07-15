International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

