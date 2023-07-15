iPower (NYSE:IPW) vs. Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Head-To-Head Contrast

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) and Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of iPower shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of iPower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Calloway’s Nursery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iPower and Calloway’s Nursery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53% Calloway’s Nursery N/A 20.02% 6.68%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

iPower has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calloway’s Nursery has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iPower and Calloway’s Nursery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower $79.42 million 0.32 $1.52 million ($0.35) -2.74 Calloway’s Nursery $87.25 million 1.08 $5.75 million N/A N/A

Calloway’s Nursery has higher revenue and earnings than iPower.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iPower and Calloway’s Nursery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A Calloway’s Nursery 0 0 0 0 N/A

iPower currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.40%. Given iPower’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than Calloway’s Nursery.

Summary

Calloway’s Nursery beats iPower on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products. In addition, the company provides landscape design services. The company operates 24 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Texas. Calloway's Nursery, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

