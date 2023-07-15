iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,566 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.206 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

