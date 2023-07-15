iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

