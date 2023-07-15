iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.