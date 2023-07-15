iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

