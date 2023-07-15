iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 280,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

