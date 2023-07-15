iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $247.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $248.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

