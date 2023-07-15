iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

