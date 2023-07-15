Itron, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Itron in a report issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.28. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.78 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $73.67.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Itron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Itron by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

