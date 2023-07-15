James P. Williams Sells 14,000 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PII opened at $127.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.31. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

