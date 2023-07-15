Jonathan Oringer Sells 130,465 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 130,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $6,948,565.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,099,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,151,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,682,845.20.

On Thursday, June 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $99,779.76.

On Friday, April 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $406,296.00.

Shutterstock Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

