Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNPR opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.52%.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

