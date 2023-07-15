Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Kellogg stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $6,710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,796,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $6,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,796,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,716,328 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

