Kenneth Duda Sells 3,500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $3,093,400.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00.
Arista Networks stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $178.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.33.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.35.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
