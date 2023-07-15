Kenneth Duda Sells 3,500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $3,093,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $178.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.35.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

