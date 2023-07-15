Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,567,000 after purchasing an additional 784,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,483,000 after purchasing an additional 360,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,498,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,021,000 after purchasing an additional 339,151 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

