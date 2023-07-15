KeyCorp Comments on NVIDIA Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $454.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.31. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

