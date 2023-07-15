Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) vs. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Head-To-Head Review

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Klépierre and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Klépierre
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
|-12.58%
|N/A
|-1.74%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Klépierre and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Klépierre
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Klépierre and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Klépierre
|$1.30 billion
|5.88
|$437.45 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
|$76.64 million
|0.08
|-$12.45 million
|($2.05)
|-0.29
Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
45.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
Klépierre has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Klépierre beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Klépierre
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.8 billion at December 31, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
