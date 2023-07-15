L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Increased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $195.69 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.04. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 95.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

