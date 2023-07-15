Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.14).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Down 1.6 %

LGEN stock opened at GBX 223.80 ($2.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.62. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.90 ($3.70).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Legal & General Group

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman acquired 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £1,614.45 ($2,077.00). In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman acquired 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £1,614.45 ($2,077.00). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 62,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.20), for a total value of £154,594.14 ($198,886.07). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,953 shares of company stock worth $683,976. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.