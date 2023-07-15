Liberty Gold’s (LGD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

LGD stock opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.54. Liberty Gold has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

