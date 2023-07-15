Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $189.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $73,024.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,184.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 365,059 shares of company stock worth $2,352,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

