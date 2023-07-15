Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 48,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 97.0% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 195,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GD opened at $215.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.94 and its 200 day moving average is $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.