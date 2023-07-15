Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Summit Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 24,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Price Performance

NYSE:SUM opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.44. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

