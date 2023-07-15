Lipocine Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.43) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lipocine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.43) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lipocine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Lipocine Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $43,791.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,312.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

