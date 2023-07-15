LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

