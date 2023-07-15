LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
