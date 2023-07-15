London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 9,425 Average Price Target from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,436.17 ($121.40).

LSEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,900 ($127.36) to GBX 9,967 ($128.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.86) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($118.36) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,290 ($106.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,419.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,893.66. The company has a market cap of £41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5,921.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,052 ($90.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,818 ($113.44).

In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($101.83), for a total transaction of £782,002 ($1,006,049.14). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 181,715 shares of company stock worth $1,515,444,536 and sold 178,319 shares worth $1,477,143,508. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

