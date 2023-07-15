M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) PT Raised to $108.00

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of MHO opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.90 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,483.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $436,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,652 shares of company stock worth $2,457,701. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 2.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in M/I Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in M/I Homes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

