Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2023

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MNDFree Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Mandalay Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE MND opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.56 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MNDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of C$57.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mandalay Resources will post 0.5097493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile



Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Further Reading

