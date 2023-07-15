Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Benchmark

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

NYSE MRO opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.35.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

