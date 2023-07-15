Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

