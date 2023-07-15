Martin P. Connor Sells 4,658 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,658 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $380,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $83.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,537,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,885,000 after acquiring an additional 191,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,839,000 after purchasing an additional 239,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

