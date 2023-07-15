Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

