Medivir AB (publ) (MVRBF) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Free Report) is one of 382 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Medivir AB (publ) to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medivir AB (publ) and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Medivir AB (publ) alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A 0.03 Medivir AB (publ) Competitors $403.21 million $81.94 million 12.72

Medivir AB (publ)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Medivir AB (publ). Medivir AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medivir AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medivir AB (publ) Competitors 699 1588 4717 39 2.58

This is a summary of recent ratings for Medivir AB (publ) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Medivir AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,997.56%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 113.41%. Given Medivir AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medivir AB (publ) is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Medivir AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medivir AB (publ) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Medivir AB (publ) Competitors -8,616.71% -207.79% -21.45%

Summary

Medivir AB (publ) beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medivir AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer in Nordic region, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It is also developing Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and basal cell carcinoma, as well as squamous cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is developing MIV-818 for the treatment of liver cancer; MIV-711 to treat osteoarthritis; and Birinapant and IGM-8444 for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as USP-1/TNG348, USP-7, and MBLI/MET-X, which completed preclinical trials for treating cancer and infection. Medivir AB (publ) was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Huddinge, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Medivir AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medivir AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.