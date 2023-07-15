MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) vs. MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Head to Head Contrast

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MediWound and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00 MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00

MediWound presently has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 225.61%. MariMed has a consensus price target of $0.85, indicating a potential upside of 110.89%. Given MediWound’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than MariMed.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

MediWound has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MediWound and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -76.11% -180.62% -46.81% MariMed 6.30% 17.80% 6.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediWound and MariMed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $26.50 million 3.45 -$19.60 million ($3.44) -2.89 MariMed $134.01 million 1.05 $13.47 million $0.02 20.16

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than MediWound. MediWound is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of MediWound shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats MediWound on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand. In addition, the company offers vapes, and edible products under InHouse brand. Further, it provides company licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

