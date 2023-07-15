Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $107.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.84.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

