Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

