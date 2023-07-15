Needham & Company LLC Boosts RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $34.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RXST. BTIG Research boosted their target price on RxSight from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.62. RxSight has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 108.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in RxSight by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RxSight by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

