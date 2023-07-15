NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sells 4,500 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50.

NetApp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 198.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,117,000 after buying an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,383,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 628.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,783,000 after buying an additional 930,506 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 23,444.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 893,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

