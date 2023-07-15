New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $47.10.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.