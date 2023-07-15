New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $47.10.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
