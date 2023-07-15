Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nextracker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.91 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

