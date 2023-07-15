Nicholas Daffan Sells 1,564 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.22 and a 200 day moving average of $197.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $229.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

