NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Sells $333,900.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $89.30 and a one year high of $154.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average is $110.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $184.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEE. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 379,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

