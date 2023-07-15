NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,302 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.8 %

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXPI opened at $212.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.06 and its 200-day moving average is $179.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $216.83.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

