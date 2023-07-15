Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 561 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

