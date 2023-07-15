Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 8,747 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Insider Activity

Huntsman Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.