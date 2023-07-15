Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LW opened at $112.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average of $105.24. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

